Kasba: Class X student ‘falls’ from school’s roof, dies

kolkata: A class X student of a private English medium school in Kasba Rathtala died an unnatural death after he somehow fell from the fourth-floor roof of the school building on Monday noon.



His family members alleged that two school teachers were putting pressure on him and they suspect that the said teachers might have pushed the boy from the roof.

The school issued a statement where it said: “There’s investigation taking place. No school will ever target children and harass them. We are a child-friendly school and no teacher will react like the way it is being alleged. We will inform once we know all facts.”

According to sources, around 2 pm, the student fell down and was rushed to a private hospital in Mukundapur where the boy was declared brought dead. Hospital sources informed that doctors in the emergency noted that he had suffered injuries after falling from a height. While there was bleeding from ear, nose and mouth, no visible injury mark was found on the body.

The boy, aged about 16 years, was allegedly punished by the teachers for not doing the project work.

Monday was reportedly the last day for a project to be submitted, which the student did not complete. It is alleged that initially the student was compelled to stand in front of other students holding his ears and later he was allegedly taken to the roof. However, it is not clear whether the student was taken to the roof or he went there by himself. It was also alleged that the school authorities initially informed that the boy fell from the staircase but later informed that he fell from the roof. However, no complaint was lodged at the Kasba Police Station on behalf of the family till last reports came in.

Police have registered an unnatural death case as of now.

“The autopsy will make it clear whether there is any injury or not. As of

now, no complaint has been received,” a senior Kolkata Police official said.