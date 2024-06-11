Kasba: Clash breaks out between 2 groups

Kolkata: Situation at Indupark area of Kasba became heated after a clash broke out between two groups of miscreants on Sunday night. A woman was injured in the incident.



So far five persons have reportedly been arrested. According to sources, on Sunday night two groups of miscreants got involved in a clash. During the clash, miscreants allegedly hurled bombs and fired a few rounds of bullets. Besides, the miscreants allegedly vandalised a house and motorcycle. A woman suffered injury during the clash. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the injured woman and a probe has begun. Five persons have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the incident.