Kasba boy tops city

KOLKATA: Md. Sahil Akhtar of Kasba stood first in the city in JEE Advanced 2023 with the all-India rank of 99. Akhtar will be representing India in the Olympiad for Astrophysics, which is going to be held in Poland on August 10.



He secured the first position under the OBC-NCW-PwD rank list. Despite ranking well in the JEE Advanced 2023, Akhtar has planned something else for his future course. “I do not want to study engineering and get a job. I want to do research and give back to humanity,” he said while informing about his

leave for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US soon. He will first participate in the Olympiad and because of lack of time will leave for MIT directly from there. His classes will start on August 20.

As per the zone-wise list of the top five candidates published, IIT Kharagpur zone includes the names of Dhruv Sanjay Jain, Sagnik Nandi, Shivanshu Kumar, Ayush Kumar Singh and Md. Sahil Akhtar. Sagnik Nandi of Bankura topped the state list with AIR 39.

Nandi, who studied at Bankura Zilla School, had ranked eighth in WBJEE 2023. For him, IIT Bombay continues to be the top choice.

Souhardya Dandapat came fourth in the state with AIR 300. He is studying at Midnapore Collegiate School and wishes to study computer science at IIT Kharagpur. Dandapat aspires to be a professor and wants to give back to humanity. “What better way is there to do so than becoming a professor,”

he said.