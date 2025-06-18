Kasba: 3 of family found dead; note recovered, probe on

Kolkata: Under mysterious circumstances, the bodies of three persons of the same family were found in a flat at Rajdanga in Kasba on

Tuesday. Police have recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Also, an unnatural death case has been registered.

According to the police report, around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, Kasba Police Station received information that three members of a family had been unresponsive since that morning. A police team then visited the flat on the second floor of the apartment building at 50, Rajdanga Gold Park to investigate. Despite repeated knocking, there was no response. Eventually, the officers broke the lock on the collapsible gate and the wooden door.

After entering, cops found a man identified as Sarajit Bhattacharya (70) hanging from the ceiling in the dining hall. Two other members of the family, identified as Gargi Bhattacharya (68) and her son Ayusman Bhattacharya (38), were also found in hanging condition inside a room of the flat. Police recovered a note stating that the family was “leaving this world on their own,” indicating a possible suicide.While no signs of foul play have been found so far, officers from the Homicide Squad visited the scene. Preliminary probe revealed that Sarajit, one of the deceased, previously worked as property broker.