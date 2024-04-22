Kasba: 19-year-old student dies by suicide

Kolkata: A 19-year-old student committed suicide by jumping from the 25th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Kasba in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the student used to live with her family in a flat on the 25th floor of a 38-storied apartment styled as Meghmoni Apartment located on Naskarhat Road in Kasba. The student’s father reportedly lives abroad most of the time for business related matters.

The student who was studying in the second year of B.Com was reportedly preparing for the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination also but she reportedly failed to obtain good marks in a preparatory examination that was conducted recently.

Since then, she was depressed. The student reportedly attempted suicide by cutting her wrist earlier. However, she was saved that time. On Sunday around 3:45 am, she jumped from a window of her flat and reportedly died on the spot. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. So far, no foul play was found. However, cops are probing to find out if there was any other cause is behind her suicide.