Kartik Maharaj accused of rape

Kolkata: A woman has lodged a complaint against Padma Shri Kartik Maharaj alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him in Beldanga in 2013. A case has been registered at the Nabagram Police Station. However, the maharaj refused to give any importance to the complaint.

According to sources, the woman alleged that in 2013, Kartik Maharaj had arranged a job for the woman at a school in Nabagram. She used to stay in a room on the fifth floor of the school building. It was alleged that after a few days, Kartik Maharaj visited the woman and raped her multiple times. Kartik Maharaj allegedly also called her to Beldanga Ashram where she was sexually assaulted for five consecutive days. When the woman got pregnant, Kartik Maharaj allegedly compelled her to abort. It has been learnt that police might summon Kartik Maharaj soon for interrogation. However, a political debate has started over the issue. On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded an imperial investigation and stringent punishment of Kartik Maharaj if he was found to be guilty. The ruling party also demanded the intervention of the National Commission for Women (NCW) into the matter.

Trinamool posted on X: “A close ally of BJP4India, Kartik Maharaj recently awarded the Padma Shri on special recommendation of PM Narendra Modi’s Govt., stands accused of repeatedly raping a woman inside a school building in Murshidabad. In a country where saints and seers are revered, it is appalling that such individuals are defiling the very sanctity they claim to uphold. We demand a thorough, impartial investigation and the harshest punishment if found guilty.

No political proximity should shield the accused. NCW India must break its silence and take immediate cognizance.”