Karnataka caps movie tickets at Rs 200, Bengal cinegoers hope for similar relief

KOLKATA: If you’re planning a Friday afternoon movie outing with your family of four at a multiplex in Kolkata to catch a new Bollywood release, be ready to spend at least Rs 1600 and that’s without any popcorn. Want to go fancy with a recliner? That’ll set you back Rs 750 per head. Watching even 2-3 movies a month can seriously pinch your pocket.

That’s why film lovers in Bengal are closely watching Karnataka, where CM Siddaramaiah has proposed a price cap on cinema tickets. If implemented in Karnataka, no ticket, regardless of the theatre or film language, will exceed Rs 200. The draft has already been released and the public has 15 days from its publication in the Official Gazette to give feedback.

Naturally, the move has thrilled moviegoers in Karnataka. The excitement has spilled over into Bengal, where many hope the Mamata Banerjee-led state government follows suit. “There are at least four to five new Bengali films every month, along with Bollywood and Hollywood releases,” said Ranajoy Mitra, an MNC employee and Bengali film enthusiast. “For a middle-income family like ours, watching more than two films a month in theatres is tough. So we end up waiting for OTT releases. A cap on ticket prices would be a blessing.”

Deepshika Banerjee, a third-year student at Asutosh College, agreed: “As someone living on pocket money, I really hope the Bengal government steps in. A price cap would help us enjoy more films in theatres.”

However, multiplex chains, which rely heavily on ticket prices to cover costs, aren’t likely to welcome the move. Shares of PVR Inox Ltd. fell nearly 2 per cent after Karnataka’s announcement. Satadeep Saha, film distributor and director at SSR Cinemas, feels Bengal shouldn’t follow Karnataka.

“The Kannada film industry functions very differently. I don’t think a ticket cap would do much for us. People who want to watch Bengali films will come, no matter the price,” he said. Bengal currently has 75 multiplex screens and about 200 theatres. Major players like PVR Inox, Miraj Cinemas and SVF Cinemas operate under a dynamic pricing model. Producer Ashok Dhanuka supports the move. “If Bengal also limits ticket prices to around Rs 150 for all films, Bengali films will finally get the audience they deserve,” he said.

Arijit Dutta of Priya Cinemas added, “If all tickets are capped at Rs 200, people will prefer plush multiplexes over single screens. But if pricing is structured differently for both, it might work.” ‘Korpur’ director Arindam Sil called it a “catch-22.” “Big-budget films need to earn back their investments. A cap might hurt producers more than help.” Director Indrasis Acharya, whose Bengali film ‘Goodbye Mountain’ releases July 25, thinks otherwise. “Mass movie makers might incur losses. Indie filmmakers and audiences will benefit.”