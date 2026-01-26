Kargil war veteran summoned for SIR hearing, TMC calls ECI ‘anti-India’

Kolkata: TMC on Sunday called the BJP-led Centre and the ECI “anti-India” after a Kargil war veteran was summoned for SIR hearing. The ruling party in Bengal has strongly condemned the incident.

“One who saved the country during the Kargil war by putting his life at stake is now being disrespectful as he was made to stand outside the SIR hearing venue. It is shameful that those who fight for the country are sent to the dock. By showing disrespect to a Kargil war veteran, BJP and its B team ECI proved that they are anti India,” said TMC.

A Kargil war veteran and confidential assistant to the West Midnapore DM has been summoned for an SIR hearing at the Midnapore Sadar BDO office on Jan 29. Arun Kumar Ditya said he would take his Army pension documents, his parents’ voter ID cards, his secondary school certificate, admit card and other relevant documents to the hearing.