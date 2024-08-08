Karandighi: State to set up new power sub-stn

Raiganj: With an objective to improve power supply in villages, the state government has decided to set up a new power sub-station in Karandighi, North Dinajpur at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The district administration has marked a plot at Purba Maheshpur in Karandighi where this power sub-station of 33/11 KV capacity will be set up soon.



It is learnt that the residents of numerous villages of five Gram Panchayats (GP) — Rasakhoa -1, Rasakhoa-2, Lahutora, Bazargaon-1 and Bazargaon-2 — in Karandighi Block have been facing problems owing to power supply for more than three years. The places face frequent power failures for more than seven to eight hours daily. Often faults lie in the electrical transformers. Gautam Paul, MLA Karandighi, said: “The number of consumers has risen extensively in the last few years in Karandighi. The existing power infrastructure is not sufficient. Hearing the difficulties of villagers, the state government has decided to set up a new power sub-station with 33/11 KV capacity with all infrastructure in Karandighi.

The officials of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited have visited the spot on which the sub-station will come up.”