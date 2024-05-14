Karandighi set to unveil new bus terminus with community hall

RAIGANJ: With the initiative of Gautam Paul, MLA Karandighi, a bus terminus is coming up in Karandighi, North Dinajpur district. Previously, due to the lack of a bus terminus, passengers had to wait on National Highway 34 in Karandighi to catch buses, trekkers, and other vehicles to reach their destinations. Accidents were frequent on the highway, leading to fatalities among passengers. Despite the presence of a bypass around the town, passengers still required a proper bus terminus equipped with basic facilities such as toilets, water, and waiting sheds. Gautam Paul said: “We have earmarked a plot close to Karandighi Police Station for the construction of a bus terminus. The state transport officials recently visited the spot and some funds have been allotted by the state government for the bus terminus. The construction work will start after the withdrawal of the MCC. In this bus terminus complex, a community hall will also be constructed.”

