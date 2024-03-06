Karandighi: Construction of new fire station begins

Work has started for the construction of a fire station in Karandighi in North Dinajpur district. The North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad has marked a plot near Botalbari bus stand in Altapur where the stone foundation of the fire station was laid by both Pampa Paul and Gautam Paul, Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad and MLA Karandighi respectively.

It was reported that in case of a fire in Karandighi, fire engines have to be called in from either Dalkhola or Raiganj. Both these places are far away from Karandighi.

Owing to the distance, not much can be done by the fire brigade in case of a fire. Residents had a long-standing demand for the construction of a fire station there.

Gautam Paul, MLA Karandighi said: “Considering the difficulties of the locals, a fire station is coming up in Karandighi. A government plot at Botolbari has been allotted for this purpose. The authorities of Zilla Parishad provided Rs 40 lakh fund for initial work. The fund is for earth filling and construction of a guard wall. Following this the district administration will allocate the required fund for the required infrastructure, including construction of buildings.”

Pampa Paul said: “After the construction of this new fire station, we hope that many lives and properties will be saved. We have a target to get the fire station operational in the next two years.”