Karandighi: Construction of 2 crematoriums begins

Raiganj: Work has commenced on the construction of two new crematoriums in the Karandighi‑I and Domohana Gram Panchayat (GP) areas under Karandighi Police Station in North Dinajpur. MLA Gautam Paul laid the foundation stone for the project on Tuesday at Domahana.

Funded with Rs 25 lakh from the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD), the facilities will be built at Moti Pukur in Karandighi-I Gram Panchayat and Magnavita in Domohana Gram Panchayat.

These are being developed to ease long-standing difficulties experienced by villagers during monsoon seasons.

Local residents have for years lacked crematoria with adequate infrastructure particularly during heavy rains, when accessing traditional open-air sites becomes nearly impossible. The new crematoriums are expected to feature quality furnaces, running water, waiting shed and lighting, all aimed at improving facilities for mourners.

MLA Gautam Paul commented: “Recognising the hardships faced by locals, we approached officials at the North Bengal Development Department.

The projects received approval and funds were allotted. Work orders have been issued. Apart from furnaces, running water facilities, waiting sheds and lighting will be installed at both locations.

The work is scheduled to be completed before December this year.”