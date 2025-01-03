Karandighi area: Construction of 3 crematoriums commences

Raiganj: The construction of three crematoriums has commenced in the Karandighi area under the North Dinajpur district under the initiative of Gautam Paul, MLA of Karandighi. The North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) has sanctioned Rs 37 lakh for the project.

The crematoriums will be constructed at Swargaon in Lahutara-II Gram Panchayat, Mogladangi in Lahutara-I Gram Panchayat and Vorrah in Rasakhoa-II Gram Panchayat, addressing a long-standing demand of the local residents. This initiative is expected to bring relief to the residents of these Gram Panchayats, providing them with the much-needed facilities for cremation.

Satish Roy, a resident of Vorrah in Karandighi, said: “During rains, in absence of proper shade, we were facing great difficulty in cremating. There were no running water facilities either. Finally, the state government has considered building crematoriums with better infrastructure. We are happy with the government initiatives.”

Speaking about the project, Gautam Paul said: “In the absence of proper crematoriums, the residents of Lahutara-I, Lahutara-II and Rasakhoa-II faced significant difficulties in cremating the deceased. The construction is expected to be completed within the next three months.”