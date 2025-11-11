Karandighi: 2 dead, 16 hurt as van overturns

Raiganj: Two workers were killed and 16 others injured when a pickup van overturned near Domohana under Karandighi Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Jathai Hemran (30) and Mantu Das (27), both residents of Altapur in Karandighi.

According to sources, a group of daily wage labourers was returning to Altapur after work when their vehicle lost control and overturned near the Domohana bus stand on National Highway 12. Locals, along with police, rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. The injured were taken to Karandighi Rural Hospital, while seven of them were later shifted to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries.

Inspector in-charge of Karandighi Police Station, Sanjay Ghosh, said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. An investigation has been initiated. Tension prevailed in the area following the tragic incident.