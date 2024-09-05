Karam Puja: State declares holiday on September 14

Kolkata: The state government has declared a holiday on the occasion of Karam Puja which will be celebrated across the state on September 14, 2024.

A notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Finance department stated that all state government offices, local bodies, statutory bodies, boards, corporations, undertakings and institutions, including educational institutions, controlled or owned by state government where Saturdays are not observed as full holiday and also employees of tribal communities employed in tea gardens all over the state with the exception of Registrar of Assurances, Kolkata and Collector of Stamp Revenue, Kolkata, will be closed on that date.