Karala Valley: Elephant calf falls into abandoned well, rescued

Jalpaiguri: A dramatic rescue unfolded on Monday morning in the Karala Valley tea garden near Jalpaiguri town after an elephant calf fell into an abandoned well. Two adult elephants attempted to save the calf but were unsuccessful, prompting immediate action by forest officials.

According to locals, a herd of three elephants from the Baikunthapur forest area had entered the tea garden early Monday in search of food, creating panic among workers. Mahesh Rautia, a resident of Karala Valley, said: “An elephant calf from the herd fell into an abandoned well near the graveyard next to the tea garden factory.”

As the calf struggled in the deep well, the cries of the distressed elephant and the attempts of the adult elephants drew the attention of nearby residents. Forest personnel arrived promptly and began rescue operations at 7 am. Using an earthmover to clear soil and create a safe path, the team worked tirelessly for nearly four hours before successfully freeing the calf.

After being rescued, the elephant calf was guided to the Karla River meadow behind the Engineering College. The other two adult elephants remained in the tea garden. To ensure safety, the Forest department has cordoned off the surrounding area, as a nearby workers’ settlement could have been at risk. Baikunthpur Forest Division ADFO Dipen Tamang said, “The elephant calf was rescued safely. It was restless after the rescue and was later escorted to the Bodaganj forest in the evening.”

The incident highlights ongoing human-wildlife interactions in the region and underscores the vigilance of the Forest department in responding to wildlife emergencies.