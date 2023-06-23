Karala River in spate owing to heavy rain, affected residents relocated

JALPAIGURI: Spate in the Karala River owing to continuous rainfall has left Paresh Mitra Colony of Ward no. 25 in the Jalpaiguri Municipality submerged. Approximately 250 families are trapped in the floodwaters. The area was inundated on Thursday night and by Friday morning water had entered many houses.



Paushali Das, the local Trinamool counsellor, sprang into action. “We have rescued and relocated the affected residents to higher grounds. Flood shelters and local schools have been opened up to accommodate them. The ward committee has also arranged for food distribution and municipal drinking water. The inundation is a result of the river water overflowing,” she stated.

The Meteorological Department reported that Jalpaiguri received 96 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. They have forecasted the possibility of further rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the next 24 hours. Naturally, the residents of Netaji Para, Paresh Mitra Colony are filled with anxiety, fearing that the situation will worsen further.

Vikram Jha, a local resident and vice-president of the town Block Yuva Trinamool, stated: “We had proposed repairing and raising the height of the embankment, spanning 1,000 meters from Manik Sanyal’s house to Babai Bhuiya’s house, to prevent the river from overflowing in such situations. A proposal was submitted to the municipality, irrigation department, and MLA, but no action has been taken yet.”

Expressing her concerns, Kakoli Biswas, another resident, stated: “Most of us work as daily labourers in the area and struggle to make ends meet. However, every year, the river water inundates our homes and damages our belongings. It has become an annual problem for us.”

Following the recent incident, local residents are demanding a permanent solution to this recurring issue. Jalpaiguri MLA Pradeep Kumar Barma mentioned that discussions have already taken place with the irrigation department regarding the river dam. If necessary, he will visit the irrigation department again on behalf of the local residents.