Kanyashree approval: Panchayat official accused of demanding bribe

Malda: A government employee has been accused by a student of class XI of Batna JMO Senior Madrasa in Ratua 1 block of Malda for not getting her Kanyashree benefits in due time because she refused a bribe.



The student further alleged that she has been reported by the accused employee as married though she is not. Knocking several doors of administrative officials for justice in the last 18 months, the student finally filed a complaint with the BDO of Ratua 1. An inquiry in the matter has already been initiated.

Rabiul Islam is a resident of Bompal village of Chandmoni-2 Gram Panchayat of Ratua-1 block. His daughter Sultana Parveen studies in Class XI of the local Batna JMO Senior Madrasa. Sultana turned 18 almost 18 months ago and she filled up the K-2 form of the Kanyashree project.

The form was verified by the madrasa and sent to the local Panchayat office where Shantanu Das, Panchayat assistant, was supposed to check Sultana’s form.

Allegedly, Das demanded a bribe to approve Sultana’s form and forward it to the block authorities.

It is now alleged that as she refused to pay the bribe she had been reported as married by Das which resulted in the cancellation of her form.

Sultana said: “Several friends in my class also got verified but I didn’t.

After visiting the Panchayat and block office for a year and a half, finally, my maternal uncle found out that my form was cancelled as the Panchayat sent a report that I was married. I have lodged a complaint with the BDO.’’

Anwarul Haque, teacher in charge of Batna JMO Senior Madrasa, said: “I informed the matter to the Nodal Officer of the Block Office. I still don’t know why the girl’s name is not taken up in the Kanyashree project even though the girl is single.

The madrasa has no authority to report on the marital status of a beneficiary.”

Rakesh Toppo, BDO Ratua-1, said: “Based on the complaint, an investigation has been started. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the government employee if the allegations are proved correct.” The accused has refused to comment on the matter.