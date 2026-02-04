Kankulia violence: 8 more held

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested eight more people in connection with the shootout and bombing incident in the Kankulia Road area near Golpark.

However, the prime accused and the alleged mastermind of the attack, Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, is still at large. With the apprehension of 8 miscreants on Tuesday, the total number of arrests reached 18.

A picnic organised by a local club at Panchanantala near Golpark turned violent on Sunday night after armed miscreants allegedly opened fire and hurled bombs, injuring two people. Several vehicles, including police vans, were vandalised.

Preliminary inquiry points to a gang rivalry, with locals alleging the involvement of a notorious Kasba–Ballygunge criminal. Police had registered three FIRs, including a suo motu case. Immediately after the incident, 10 people were arrested.

During the raids conducted at multiple places, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, four miscreants identified as Bablu Shaw alias Chini, Indrajit Majhi alias Choto Babu, Jayanta Naskar alias Sonu and Debasish Mondal alias Bhotu were arrested.

Two more miscreants—Rahul Das alias Babu Shona and Shuvankar Roy alias Shuvo—were arrested on Tuesday afternoon for their alleged role in the shootout and bombing. Babu Shona is said to be close to Sona Pappu.

The controversy erupted after Sona Pappu went live on social media, claiming he was performing a Puja at home at the time of the incident and questioning how he could be involved if he was not present.