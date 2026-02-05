Kankulia road violence: Two more accused arrested; tally climbs to 19

Kolkata: Two more accused persons were arrested by the cops of Rabindra Sarobar police station on Tuesday evening in connection with the shootout and bombing in the Kankulia Road area near Golpark.

The duo, identified as Rakesh Banik alias Kele and Rajib Das alias Sonu, for their involvement in the violence, police said. However, the leaders of the two groups who got involved in the violent clash that had led to the shootout and bombing are still at large. With the recent arrests, the figure has now reached 19.

On Sunday, a picnic organised by a local club at Panchanantala near Golpark turned violent after armed miscreants allegedly opened fire and hurled bombs, injuring two people. Several vehicles, including police vans, were vandalised.

Preliminary inquiry points to a gang rivalry, with locals alleging the involvement of a notorious Kasba–Ballygunge criminal Sona Pappu. Police had registered three FIRs, including a suo motu case. Immediately after the incident, 10 people were arrested. During the raids conducted at multiple places, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, four miscreants identified as Bablu Shaw alias Chini, Indrajit Majhi alias Choto Babu, Jayanta Naskar alias Sonu, and Debasish Mondal alias Bhotu were arrested.

Three more miscreants— Rahul Das alias Babu Shona, Shuvankar Roy alias Shuvo, and Chanchal Naskar —were arrested on Tuesday afternoon for their alleged role in the shootout and bombing.