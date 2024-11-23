Kankulia Road: 8 shanties gutted, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread in Kankulia Road area near Ballygunge Railway Station on Friday.

According to sources, around 7 pm on Friday fire broke out at a shanty in a slum located on Kankulia Road. Within a few moments the fire started spreading to adjacent shanties. Seven fire tenders were pressed into action. After almost two-and-a-half hours, the fire was doused. Mayor Firhad Hakim also rushed to the spot. Local councillor said that as per the decision of the Mayor, the shanties will be reconstructed by the KMC. According to the fire brigade officials, 8 shanties were gutted. However, no one was injured. It is suspected that the fire broke out from an incense stick.