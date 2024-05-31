Kanchrapara: Man killed by 2 miscreants

Kolkata: A man was assaulted to death by two miscreants at Suryanagar Colony in Kanchrapara on Wednesday after he caught the duo red-handed while stealing from his house.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Sunil Shaw (36), a mason by profession, was not at home. His other family members were also not at home and the door was locked from outside. For some reasons, Shaw returned home and found a portion of the sheet of the hut damaged and two persons present inside. When he opened the door and tried to stop the duo from stealing, he was allegedly beaten up and then pushed in a sewerage line before fleeing.

Local residents rushed Sau to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital in Kalyani where he was declared brought dead. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Kanchrapara Police Station and one person was reportedly arrested.