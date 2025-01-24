Kanchrapara: Elderly woman found murdered

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Jetia area in Kanchrapara after an elderly woman was found murdered on Friday morning.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Fuljan Bibi, aged between 75 and 80 years, used to reside with her younger daughter and her family at Palladaha village in Kanchrapara under the jurisdiction of Jetia police station.

On Friday morning, Fuljan’s daughter found that her mother did not wake up despite the usual time had passed. When she entered her mother’s room found Funjan lying in a pool of blood.

Immediately she informed her neighbours who subsequently called the cops. Police recovered the body and centipede for autopsy.

During the preliminary probe, police found that Fuljan was murdered by slitting her throat using a sharp weapon.

A murder case has been initiated and a probe is underway. Cops are questioning the daughter and other family members to find a lead in the case.