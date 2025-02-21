Kanchenjunga Stadium revamp on track: Mayor

SILIGURI: The renovation of Kanchenjunga Stadium, one of the most important sports venues in Siliguri, is progressing rapidly. On Friday, Mayor Gautam Deb visited the eastern side of the stadium to inspect the ongoing work. He was accompanied by Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, Dilip Barman, member of the Mayor-in-Council, and other officials.

During his visit, Mayor Deb announced that the area where the SMKP office was previously located is undergoing complete demolition and reconstruction. The new structure will include five guest rooms and three multipurpose halls, built at a cost exceeding Rs 10 crore. These halls will be available for public rental for various events, with seating capacities of 400, 200, and 100 to 115 people, respectively. Additionally, a state-of-the-art gym catering to both men and women will be established.

Several offices for organisations associated with sports will also be constructed. The facility will include modern amenities such as toilets, kitchens and canteens. An overhead water tank will be installed. This first phase of the renovation has been divided into three blocks—A, B, and C. Work will be done based on phases. Mayor Deb assured that no trees would be cut during the renovation; instead, the area will be beautified with greenery. “Ongoing work in this area is expected to be completed by December this year. Once the three sides of the stadium are renovated, the main FOCIN block will be developed. This block is planned to be developed to international standards, which will take time,” said the Mayor.

The FOCIN area will feature a 15-meter-high structure with parking for 200 vehicles. The block will also house an elevator, partially air-conditioned floors, a dedicated hall for players, table tennis and other sports equipment, four dressing rooms, a medical room, and an ambulance facility.

In addition to the Kanchenjunga Stadium, Mayor Deb also provided updates on the renovation of Siliguri’s Indoor Stadium, stating that the work is nearing completion. He emphasised that the stadium will soon host consecutive sporting events and strictly prohibited the use of the venue for political activities.