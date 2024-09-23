Kanchenjunga Fest to boost cross-border tourism

Siliguri: With the aim of boosting cross-border tourism between North Bengal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal, the Kanchenjunga Tourism Festival will be held in Siliguri on World Tourism Day. The three-day festival will commence on September 27 and will bring together key figures from the world of tourism, culture and environmental sustainability. In addition, for the first time, Kanchenjunga Food Awards will be given during the festival to honour and recognise entrepreneurs in the food industry.



Five awards will be given to iconic establishments (that have been running for three generations or more) in different categories along with awards to eateries in nine different categories.

The event is being organised by the Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT) and will be held at the City Centre in Siliguri. Raj Basu, the convener of ACT said: “We will celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27, September 28 will be observed as Nepal Day, while September 29 will be dedicated to Bhutan.” Grammy Award-winning music composer Ricky Kej will be the guest of honour on the opening day of the festival. Known for his strong commitment to environmental causes, Kej will deliver the keynote address, focusing on the role of responsible tourism in preserving both the environment and cultural diversity.

The overarching theme of the festival is “Tourism for Peace and Sustainability” with a focus on how tourism can foster peace, sustainability, and cultural exchange.

The event will feature exhibitions, panel discussions, and cultural performances, bringing together tourism professionals, environmentalists and cultural enthusiasts to discuss the future of tourism and its role in creating a more peaceful and interconnected world. During the launch of ACT’s new website from Siliguri, former Indian footballer and ambassador of ACT, Bhaichung Bhutia, stated: “The website will highlight tourist destinations, local cultures, cuisines, and attractions in Sikkim, Darjeeling, and beyond, including Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.”