Kanchanjungha Express accident: Station master of Rangapani suspended

Siliguri: The station master of Rangapani has been suspended for alleged negligence in connection with the Kanchanjungha Express train accident. Four others could face suspension in future, said a Railway source.



According to Railway sources, station master Neeraj Tiwari has been suspended on charges of negligence in duty and suppression of information. Janak Kumar Garg, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has been conducting an inquiry at Maligaon, the headquarters of the North East Frontier Railway for three consecutive days. He has been interrogating different people.

Recently, B K Sharma, guard of the freight train; Tapan Singha, signal technician of Rangapani; along with a track technician were suspended. Sources further said that after the suspension of the station master, two pointsmen and two gatemen under Rangapani Station are also on the list and could face suspension in the near future.

Manu Kumar, co-pilot of the freight train, was questioned on Tuesday. He was reportedly released after questioning and is allowed to join work. Railway sources stated that the CRS questioned Deputy Commandant of NFR, traffic inspector, the Railway command-line interface, pilot and co-pilot of Kanchanjungha Express, station masters of Rangapani and Chatterhat, gateman of NC-8, principal and chief instructor of the Multidisciplinary Zonal Training Institute of Alipurduar Division.

A freight train had rammed into the Kanchanjungha Express from behind on June 17 at Nirmaljyot area of Phansidewa block adjacent to Siliguri, resulting in the death of 10 people and injuring at least 40. The pilot of the freight train had died on the spot.