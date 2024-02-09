Kamti Healthcare & Diagnostics and VIMS Hosp announce joint venture

Siliguri: In a landmark move set to transform the healthcare landscape, Kamti Healthcare & Diagnostics and VIMS Hospital announced a strategic joint venture that aims to enhance healthcare accessibility, innovation, and quality of care for patients across the region. This collaboration combines Kamti Healthcare & Diagnostics’ leading-edge diagnostic services and patient-centric care models with VIMS Hospital’s comprehensive healthcare services and clinical excellence. Together, they are poised to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery, focused on creating a seamless, integrated patient care experience.

The joint venture will provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary care to meet the diverse needs of patients. The partnership is committed to investing in research and development to bring new healthcare solutions and technologies to the forefront. The collaboration will extend the reach of both entities, making high-quality healthcare more accessible to a broader population. A focus on training and development programmes for healthcare professionals to ensure they are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

“The coming together of Kamti Healthcare & Diagnostics and VIMS Hospital represents a significant leap forward in our mission to deliver exceptional healthcare services,” said Dr Manish Kamti, Director of Kamti Healthcare & Diagnostics. “This joint venture will allow us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare, driving innovation and excellence.”

Ashok Malakar, Marketing Director of VIMS Hospital, added: “We are excited to be associated with Kamti Healthcare & Diagnostics to enhance the healthcare ecosystem. Our combined expertise and resources will enable us to offer a more holistic approach to patient care, setting new standards in healthcare quality and accessibility.”