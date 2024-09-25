Kamtapur Student Union threatens major agitation over unmet demands

JALPAIGURI: The Kamtapur Student Union has announced a full fledged agitation if five key demands, including a peace agreement with KLO chief Jibon Singha and the reconstruction of the Kamtapur state, are not met by November. If necessary, the protest may mimic the Bangladesh student movement, including the potential closure of the Chicken’s Neck or the Siliguri corridor, a geo-politically important strip of land connecting North East states with the Indian mainland.

On Tuesday, Kaushik Barman, president of the Kamtapur Student Union, submitted a memorandum to the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate outlining these demands. He emphasised that the movement will be supported by the Kamtapur State Demand Council, which includes various advocacy groups.

The Kamtapur People’s Party, Kamtapur Student Union, Nasya Sheikh organisation and 32 other groups marched to the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate’s office, gathering around 2,000 supporters from Rajbari in Jalpaiguri town. Barman stated: “According to the merger agreement of August 28, 1949, Kamtapur state should be established. We advocate for the inclusion of parts of North Bengal, Bihar, and Assam in the proposed Kamtapur state.

Our demands also include the formation of Kamtapur as a Union Territory, withdrawal of false cases against activists, and inclusion of the Kamtapuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.” He expressed frustration over the central government’s inaction, noting that while Jibon Singha was taken to Delhi for a supposed peace deal, no agreement has been reached. “If our demands are not addressed, we will initiate a major movement, potentially mirroring the student protests in Bangladesh.”

Tapti Roy Mallick, president of the Kamtapur State Demand Council, echoed these sentiments, stating: “Jibon Singha had hoped for a peace agreement through the central government, aiming to restore stability in the region. However, over a year has passed without any meaningful intervention from the central authorities. As a result, we see no option left but to escalate our movement.”