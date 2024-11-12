Kamtapur State Demand Council warns of protests against Centre

Jalpaiguri: The Kamtapur State Demand Council (KSDC) has urged the Central government to implement a peace accord signed with Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) leader Jibon Singha. If not enforced in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, the Kamtapuri people are prepared for widespread protests across North Bengal, said KSDC president Tapati Roy Mallik on Monday.

This warning followed a memorandum submitted to the President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister via the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate.

Jibon Singha, who renounced militancy two years ago, has been under Central supervision since returning to India. He has held seven rounds of bilateral peace talks with the Central government and KSDC representatives on demands, including the creation of a Kamtapur state, recognition of Kamtapuri as an official language, Scheduled Caste certificates for Kamtapuris and withdrawal of cases against KLO members.

“Our patience is wearing thin,” said Roy Mallik. “Seven rounds of peace talks have concluded, yet not one demand has been met. People are growing restless. We are setting a deadline for the winter session. If no action is taken, we will initiate vigorous protests across North Bengal and the Central government will bear full responsibility.” The KSDC is also opposed to any self-governing council as an alternative to a separate state. Roy Mallik stressed that only statehood, whether named Kamtapur or Greater Cooch Behar, is acceptable. “The state’s actions won’t deter us,” she added, emphasizing that Article 3 of the Constitution allows the Centre to form new states despite state opposition.

Meanwhile, the Bengal government recently passed a Bill opposing Bengal’s partition and Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari supported the Bill, potentially complicating the Centre’s position on statehood.

Responding to this, Roy Mallik clarified: “This is a bilateral matter between the Centre and Jibon Singha. The Constitution empowers the Centre to form states regardless of state objections.”On Monday, KSDC members held a march from Rajbari Para to the District Magistrate’s office in Jalpaiguri, underlining their demands and the urgency of implementing the peace agreement.