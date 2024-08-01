Kamtapur State Demand Council issues 15 August deadline to Centre

Cooch Behar: The Kamtapur State Demand Council has set a deadline for the Central Government. If the Central Government does not initiate steps to create a separate Kamtapur state in the current Parliament session, it will launch an agitation after August 15. The council’s president, Kansraj Barman, made this declaration at a press conference on Wednesday in Cooch Behar. Barman stated: “The central government must declare a separate Kamtapur state, encompassing all districts of North Bengal, some districts of Assam along with three districts of Bihar including Kishanganj and Purnia.”



He emphasized that despite 75 years of independence, the Kamtapur people continue to be deprived of their fundamental rights.

Barman urged the central government to address their demand within the current session of Parliament and pass the proposal immediately. He also noted that KLO Chief Jiban Singha has discussed the issue with the central government multiple times. The Kamtapur State Demand Council’s deadline has intensified the political debate surrounding the issue.

BJP District Secretary Biraj Bose commented: “The lack of development in North Bengal has fueled such demands. However, I will refrain from further comment on this matter.”

In response, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Partha Pratim Rai stated: “There will be no separate state. We are entirely opposed to this demand. Such calls are largely influenced by the BJP, which bears responsibility for this issue. They have always been stoking the separate state issue throughout North Bengal.”