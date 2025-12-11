Kamtapur Progressive Party to field candidates in 54 Assembly constituencies across North Bengal

Cooch Behar: The Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP) announced on Thursday that it will field candidates in 54 Assembly constituencies across North Bengal, as well as in selected seats in Assam, taking on both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The announcement was made at a Press conference addressed by KPP central secretary Santosh Barman and Cooch Behar district president Bhanu Barman.

Speaking at the event, Santosh Barman raised concerns over regional disparities in government recognition. “Two days ago, the state government declared a holiday on the birth anniversary of our hero Chila Rai. We thank the Chief Minister for this, but why only North Bengal? Why not South Bengal? This shows the Chief Minister herself treats North and South Bengal as separate entities,” he said.

Barman also criticised the creation of separate academies for the Rajbanshi and Kamtapur languages. “In the last Assembly elections, we supported the Chief Minister, who promised a Kamtapur Autonomous Council. Yet no progress has been made. We demand inclusion of the Kamtapur language in school textbooks and at least one teacher in every school where Kamtapur and Rajbanshi communities live.

If ignored, we will reconsider our support in the 2026 elections,” he added. Regarding the Central government, Barman said: “Despite prior assurances from BJP leaders, a Central minister recently stated our language will not be added to the Eighth Schedule. We will launch protests starting with a rally in Maynaguri on December 16, a sit-in in Dhubri and other Assam districts on December 20, a rally in Alipurduar on December 24, and another in Cooch Behar on December 28.”

TMC spokesperson Parth Pratim Roy said: “Everyone is free to contest elections independently. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s work for the Rajbanshi community is unprecedented, from naming a medical college after the Maharaja to establishing schools and other facilities.”