Kamtapur Progressive Party to challenge BJP in Lok Sabha elections

Cooch Behar: The Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP) has announced its campaign against the Central government and the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, citing dissatisfaction with the lack of action despite various promises from 2014 to 2021.



Uttam Kumar Roy, the general secretary of the Kamtapur Progressive Party, expressed their discontent, stated: “In 2014, we were given numerous promises. In 2022, the deputy secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs provided written assurance regarding state recognition for the Kamtapuri language. Despite various promises from Union Home minister Amit Shah, including the pledge to erect a statue of Panchanan Barma and fulfill commitments to the Narayani Regiment during visits to Cooch Behar, none have

been fulfilled.

Although not seeking a separate state, our demand for state recognition of the Kamtapuri language remains unmet, leading to the decision to embark on a protest movement.”

Roy continued: “A protest march is scheduled in Cooch Behar town on February 29, followed by a sit-in protest in Bhetaguri on March 6, chosen due to its association with Union minister of state for Home, Nishit Pramanik. However, we have yet to decide whether to field a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.”

He added: “A joint platform named United Front for a Separate State has been formed with 12 organisations. Discussions will take place soon and decisions will be made collectively. While no decision has been reached regarding alignment with the state’s ruling party, Roy acknowledged that the state government has fulfilled some of their demands, including the establishment of two schools teaching in the Kamtapuri language.”

Partha Pratim Roy, spokesperson for TMC, responded: “We refrain from commenting on this matter. However, it’s evident that the BJP and the Central government have been making false promises. Similar to the Kamtapur Progressive Party, all organisations are likely to protest against the BJP.”