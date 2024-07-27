Kamtapur Party opposes proposal to include North Bengal in North East

Jalpaiguri: “Looking ahead to the upcoming state Assembly elections, the state BJP is making promises to the common voters that may not materialise. However, the situation will be closely monitored. If necessary, the Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP) will not hesitate to oppose,” said Amit Roy, president of the Kamtapur Progressive Party.



Union Minister and state BJP president Sukant Majumdar has called for North Bengal to be included in the Ministry of Development of North East India. In response, Kamtapur Progressive Party president Amit Roy addressed the issue during a press conference on Friday.

He said: “In previous elections, the BJP has raised several issues, including the demand for separate states, but nothing was implemented. Now, ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, they have proposed including North Bengal in the Ministry of Development of North East India. However, we remain steadfast in our demand for separate states. The BJP has made such proposals in the past, sometimes promising a separate state and other times suggesting Union Territory status, but the Central government has taken no action. Therefore, we question whether Sukant Majumdar’s current proposal is merely an attempt to gain votes.”

He further added: “The Mamata government has undertaken several developmental projects for the people of Kamtapur and additional work is expected. The Chief Minister has promised to address these needs. However, based on past experiences, trust in the Central government is lacking. That is why our people and our party stands with the Chief Minister. Sukant Majumdar’s comments seem aimed at the 2026 elections, but the people of North Bengal are unlikely to be swayed.”