Kamlesh Shah quits as Congress MLA from Chhindwara, joins BJP

Bhopal: In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, its three-term MLA from Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, Kamlesh Shah, on Friday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.



Shah also resigned as MLA, Assembly principal secretary AP Singh told news agency in the evening.

It has been accepted by Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and the Election Commission will be informed about the resignation soon, Singh added.

The Congress’ strength in the 230-member MP Assembly came down to 65 after Shah’s exit. The party had won 66 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Chhindwara, which goes to polls in the first phase on April 19, is the home district of Congress stalwart and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Shah was welcomed into the BJP by the party’s national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

The three-term Congress MLA joined the BJP along with his wife, Harrai Nagar Palika chairperson

Madhvi Shah, and sister, district panchayat member Kesar Netam.