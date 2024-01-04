Kamarhati: TMC worker shot at

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot by unknown miscreants at Kamarhati in North 24-Parganas on Thursday.



According to sources, the Trinamool Congress worker identified as Asif alias Kallu was walking through the Sasthitala area in Kamarhati when he was surrounded by about four miscreants. Before he could react, the miscreants allegedly started firing indiscriminately. Two bullets hit Asif in his hand and leg.

As soon as he fell on the road, the miscreants fled.

Sources informed that the accused persons had come to the spot riding motorcycles. Asif was rushed to Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Hospital by local residents from where he was shifted to another hospital in the city for better treatment. Police suspect that the miscreants were following Asif for the past few days. Cops are checking the CCTV footage of the area to trace the culprits.