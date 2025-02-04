Kamarhati: 2nd year student of RG Kar found dead at her home

Kolkata: A second-year student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found hanging inside a room of her home at the Kamarhati ESI Hospital quarter complex on Thursday night.

Though the cops are almost sure that it was a case of suicide, the cause behind her action to end her life is, however, yet to be unearthed. According to sources, the deceased was a second-year MBBS student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and used to reside with her mother at the ESI quarter complex in Kamarhati. The student’s mother is a doctor at the Kamarhati ESI hospital and her father is a bank official posted in Mumbai. On Thursday her mother was on duty while the deceased was alone in the flat.

At night when her mother failed to connect with the student, suspecting something unusual, she rushed to the flat and found her daughter hanging from the ceiling. Immediately she rushed her to the hospital where the medical student was declared brought dead.

The police, however, found no foul play so far. Also, the student’s mother told the cops that she did not notice any behavioural change recently. As of now a case of unnatural death has been registered. No suicide note was found either.