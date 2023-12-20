Kamalgazi: Elderly woman charred to death while sleeping

An elderly woman was charred to death while sleeping at Kamalgazi in Narendrapur area on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the elderly woman used to run a flower shop under the Kamalgazi Flyover. At night, she used to stay at a hut adjacent to the flower shop. On the other side of the hut, there was a garage.

Early on Wednesday morning, local residents found the flower shop and the hut gutted. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Two fire tenders were pressed into action within a few moments. However, by then the fire had spread to the garage as well.

After almost an hour the blaze was brought under control. Later, firefighters recovered the charred body of the elderly woman from inside the hut. Though it is suspected that the fire might have broken out due to a short circuit, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.