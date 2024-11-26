Kamalgaon Sujali GP: TMC continues agitation in demand of removal of Panchayat Pradhan

Raiganj: Tension escalated in Kamalgaon Sujali as Trinamool Congress (TMC) members launched protest programmes with the demand of immediate removal of Noori Begum, Pradhan of Kamalgaon Sujali Gram Panchayat (GP), from her position. The next phase of protests is set to be held in the BDO office premises in Islampur.

The residents of the area have voiced their grievances, citing that Noori Begum has not been attending her official duties for an extended period, leaving essential services at a standstill. This absence has prevented locals from accessing crucial services and certificates, causing widespread frustration.

Abdus Sattar, president of the TMC Committee of Sujali Anchal, stated: “Noori Begum, Pradhan, along

with her husband, collected money from the locals with a promise to provide houses under the Awas Yojana scheme. However, the promised houses were never delivered. The residents’ anger continues to grow and a strong movement is brewing in the region.”

The tensions peaked on Monday, when a roadblock was staged at Sujali by TMC members, pressing for Begum’s removal. A 12-hour strike was initially planned for Tuesday, but it was postponed at the request of the local police. The agitation has been ongoing for the past seven days, with Gram Panchayat members staging protests at the Panchayat office, demanding that Noori Begum be relieved of her duties. “We will launch a greater agitation with our demand in the office of Block Development Officer of Islampur,” added Abdus Sattar. The Pradhan was not available for comments on the issue.