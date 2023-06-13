Kamakhyaguri Rural Hosp to get laboratory, administrative building

ALIPURDUAR: Kamakhyaguri Rural Hospital is set to come up with a new laboratory and administrative building. The construction of this new building to house both the laboratory and the administrative set-up has been completed at a total cost of Rs 57 lakh.



As the sole rural hospital in the Kumargram block area adjacent to the Assam and Bhutan border in Alipurduar district, Kamakhyaguri Rural Hospital has already made several improvements to its infrastructure. Many depend on this hospital for medical emergencies also.

Now, a new administrative building and laboratory are being added, allowing the general public easy access to various medical tests, including a wide range of blood tests for diagnosing different diseases. According to administrative sources, the new building has been constructed with the financial support of the Health Department, through the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad. The work on the administrative building and laboratory at Kamakhyaguri Rural Hospital is nearing completion, and it will soon be handed over to the Hospital Authority.

Sabhadhipati of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, Sheela Das Sarkar, stated: “The Zilla Parishad is responsible for constructing the building, and the construction work is almost finished. We hope to hand over the building to the hospital authorities soon. This new two-storied building is situated within the premises of Kamakhyaguri Rural Hospital. One part of the building will house a modern laboratory, while the rest will be utilized for administrative purposes. The establishment of a modern laboratory will bring additional benefits to the treatment of people in the Kumargram block and the surrounding areas.”

Block Medical Officer of Health of Kumargram Block, Atanu Bhattacharya said: “The new building has not been handed over yet. It will only be used for public service after the handover.”