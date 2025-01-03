‘Kamakhyaguri Rail Over Bridge construction to begin soon’

Alipurduar: The long-standing demand for a Rail Over Bridge (ROB) in Kamakhyaguri is set to be fulfilled. Construction work for the bridge will begin soon. On Friday, the Alipurduar district administration, along with engineers from the Northeast Frontier Railway’s Alipurduar Division, conducted a joint survey for the proposed project.

Alipurduar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Debabrata Roy and Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik were present for the survey. According to district administration sources, the ROB will span 600 metres, with 300 metres on each side of the Railway line. The land, owned by the state government, was surveyed for the first time on Friday. The Railway will oversee construction and once the land is plotted, the design will be handed over to the Railway. Marking for the land has been completed and if land acquisition is required, it will be done according to government rules.

Roy said: “Today’s survey marks the beginning of the project. Representatives from the Block BDO, Land and Land Reforms department, local Panchayat and Railway engineers were present. The work will progress step by step.” Baraik stressed the importance of the project, stating: “Two Rail Over Bridges are urgently needed in Alipurduar district, especially in Birpara and Kamakhyaguri. Both towns house important hospitals, markets and highways. For the last 20 years, lakhs of people have faced difficulties. Once the ROB in Kamakhyaguri is completed, it will benefit over 5 lakh people in Barbisha, Bhatibari and surrounding areas.”