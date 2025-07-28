Kamakhyaguri: 2 Shrabani Mela pilgrims killed in road mishap

Alipurduar: Two pilgrims returning from the Raidak Shrabani Mela were killed in a road accident early Monday morning after their motorcycle collided with a stationary lorry. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on National Highway 31/C in the Telipara area of Kamakhyaguri.

The deceased were identified as Madhab Debnath (37) of Chepani and Samir Barman (22) of Kholta. According to locals, the motorcycle was moving at high speed when the rider lost control and rammed into the lorry parked on the roadside.

Both victims were rushed to Kamakhyaguri Government Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The tragic news has plunged both villages into mourning.

Police from Kamakhyaguri outpost arrived at the scene soon after the accident and seized both the motorcycle and the lorry. The bodies were sent to Alipurduar District Hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to their families. An investigation into the accident is underway.