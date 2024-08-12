Kalyani V-C resigns

Kolkata: The interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of Kalyani University Amalendu Bhuiya resigned on Monday evening over agitation by a section of students and non-teaching staff.



The agitators under the banner of Sara Bangla Trinamool Siksha Bandhu Samiti and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad locked the room of the V-C and resorted to protest. They alleged that the standard of education has deteriorated under the V-C who has been appointed by Chancellor C V Ananda Bose, who is the state Governor. Visit of NAAC has not taken place and the varsity has not featured in NiRF ranking, according to the agitators. They had demanded resignation of the V-C over these issues. Bhuiya said that he had sent his resignation to the Chancellor.