Kalyani: Policeman’s body recovered near railway track

Kolkata: Body of a policeman, aged 30, identified as Israfil Sahaji, was recovered from near the railway track in Kalyani, Nadia on Wednesday night.



The police officer was posted in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s security group. Sahaji, a resident of Madanpur area in Nadia, went out of his home around 5 pm on Wednesday for an evening walk.

When he did not return till 10 pm, his family members tried to call him but Sahaji’s phone remained unanswered.

Around 12 am when Sahaji’s family members were preparing to lodge a missing diary, one of them received a call from the Kalyani Government Railway Police (GRP).

The caller reportedly told Sahaji’s family members that his body was recovered from near the railway track. Later his family members went to Kalyani and identified the body officially.

The police have sent the body for autopsy. While waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death, the police are also checking whether any loco pilot of the trains passing through the area after 5 pm, till the time of the body recovery, submitted any ‘knock down memo’ or not.