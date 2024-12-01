Kalyani: Man held for ‘raping’ minor

Kolkata: A man was arrested for the alleged rape of a minor girl at Kalyani in Nadia district early on Satur-day morning.

According to sources, the accused identified as Raghu Sarkar is an ambulance driver by profession.

It is alleged that on Friday night Sarkar raped the 13-year-old girl in a house in the neighbourhood of Ward

number 10 of Kalyani Municipality area.

The accused had also allegedly given the minor some amount of money and threatened her as well if she told anyone about the crime.

However, the minor girl later told her parents about the incident.

Later, the parents of the 13-year-old victim lodged a complaint at the Kalyani

Police Station.

After registering a case under the POCSO Act police started searching for the accused and finally on Satur-day morning Sarkar was arrested from his hideout.