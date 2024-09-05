Kalyani JNM principal removed; Birupaksha Biswas transferred

Kolkata: The state Health department has removed the principal of Kalyani JNM Medical College Dr Avijit Mukherjee after a section of doctors had registered a complaint with the National Medical Commission raising questions over his recruitment process.



The National Medical Commission had recommended the state Health University to remove Dr Mukherjee. Dr Monideep Pal has become the new Principal of Kalyani JNM Medical College. Medical students of the Kalyani JNM Hospital on Tuesday staged agitation and gheraoed Dr Mukherjee demanding security enhancement in the

hospital premises.

State health department is on the drive to replace senior health officials following the RG Kar Medical

College incident.

The department on Tuesday suspended former RG Kar Medical College Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh after he was arrested by the CBI.

Ghosh was suspended 26 days after the body of an on-duty woman medic, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Hospital on August 9.

Meanwhile, the state health department transferred Dr Birupaksha Biswas from Burdwan Medical College to Kakdwip Sub-divisional.

A section of medical students had raised allegations of intimidation against Dr Birupaksha Biswas. It may be recalled that recently, a viral audio clip, allegedly featuring Biswas threatening an intern surfaced. The audio clip was probably recorded before the August 9 RG Kar incident. Dr Biswas, however, claimed that his transfer has no connection with the RG Kar Medical College incident. He said that he was sent to a North Bengal medical college based on his post-graduation marks. When he refused to go there, he was transferred to the hospital

in Kakdwip.

It was told that Dr Biswas had the option of going to Kakdwip, Cooch Behar, or Jalpaiguri. He chose Kakdwip. It was a routine transfer; Dr Biswas had claimed.