Kalyani Expressway: State initiates steps for revamp of drainage infra

Kolkata: The state government has initiated steps for revamp of the drainage infrastructure in and around Kalyani Expressway, a 44.2-km-long, 4 and 6-laned, toll highway that connects Kolkata with its satellite city Kalyani.

“The Kalyani Expressway is elevated in major parts and hence during the rainy season chances of water accumulation in roads in and around the expressway will pose a major challenge. We discussed the various measures that can be taken to address the problem. There are a number of pockets within Panihati, North Dum Dum and Bhatpara municipalities where water remains stagnant even now,” said Firhad Hakim, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister after a meeting with all stakeholders in the state Assembly.

Apart from Hakim, senior

officials from the Public Works Department led by minister in-charge Pulak Roy, Kolkata Metropolitan

Development Authority, highway authority, Irrigation department were present.

Ministers Sujit Bose and Rathin Ghosh were also present in the meeting, both being MLAs under North 24-Parganas. Hakim said that the responsibilities of work among the various departments were assigned and proper work procedure was laid down so that interventions can be made before the start of the monsoon season.

The municipality and Panchayat-wise deliberations took place in the meeting for improvement of drainage facilities.

The sites for setting up pumping stations as a long-term measure to address the issue was also discussed.

“We need to create some canals at strategic locations for drainage which was discussed at length in the meeting,” said Hakim.

The Kalyani Expressway extension serves as a crucial connection between Belgharia Expressway and Nadia district, continuing across Ishwar Gupta Setu to link with Hooghly.