Kalyani Expressway: Man’s body with multiple injuries found

Kolkata: The body of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker with multiple injuries was recovered beside a canal beside Kalyani Expressway under Jagaddal Police Station in North 24-Parganas, early Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Hira Qureshi, a resident of Ward No. 14 under Bhatpara Municipality. He was an active TMC worker and was a butcher. He also used to drive a toto. He had been missing since Friday evening.

Prima facie, it appeared that he was hit with a brick on his head, which led to his death. The police had recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Vice-Chairman of Bhatpara Municipality Debojyoti Ghosh said that it is a clear case of murder. “The police have already initiated a probe and will find out the murderers and punish them as per law,” he added. Ghosh, however, claimed that Hira was not a TMC worker but was a supporter of the party. Sleuths from the Barrackpore Commissionerate visited the spot. Deputy Commissioner (North) Ganesh Biswas said: “We are exploring all angles. The investigation is in a primary stage, and it will not be right to comment anything at this time.“