Kalyani: 40 students of JNM Hosp expelled for six months

Kolkata: As many as 40 students from the College of Medicine and JNM Hospital in Nadia’s Kalyani have been “expelled” for six months following allegations of threatening fellow students.



Charges were levelled against these medical students that they used to indulge in “threat culture”. The decision to expel these students was taken during a meeting of the Extended College Council on Thursday, as stated in an official document.

These students would be allowed to enter the college but not the hostel and hospital, only to appear in the examination, and to face a further enquiry by the Anti-Ragging Committee and Internal Complaint Committee or any special enquiry committee.

At the meeting, it was also unanimously decided to dissolve the Students’ Welfare Committee till further notice or a democratically-elected students’ body is formed, said an official statement by the college. None of these would be allowed to contest the students’ body elections as it was decided in the meeting.

“The prevailing threat culture in College of Medicine & JNM Hospital, Kalyani must stop and should not be repeated ever again. The students or students’ body should have no say on the whole examination process,” statement said.

“Based on a large number of prima facie evidence, depositions by individual students and digital evidence, the Extended College Council decided to expel the following students from the hostel, hospital and college campus for a period of six months at least (pending further investigations into to the allegations against them) starting from today (sic),” the minutes of the meeting said.

In a stern message underscoring that no one will be exempt from accountability, if any allegation surfaces against them, regardless of their political affiliations, the state Health Department recently took a decisive action by suspending two doctors ~ Dr Birupaksha Biswas, a senior resident in the pathology department of Burdwan Medical College and Dr Avik De, RMO in the Radiodiagnosis department at the same institution.

Ever since the RG Kar Medical College incident occurred, the junior doctors from various medical colleges and hospitals have come out alleging that “threat culture” has been prevalent in various places.