Kalyan Banerjee files counter-plaint against Guv

Kolkata: The face-off between TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose intensified further on Wednesday after the politician lodged a counter-complaint against the state’s Constitutional head at the Hare Street Police Station within 24 hours of the latter having filed an FIR against the former at the same police station.

Seeking to provide information under section 173 (1) of the BNSS, Banerjee, in his complaint, which he filed through his lawyers, sought police action against the Governor under multiple sections of the BNS, it was learnt.

“CV Ananda Bose, in agreement with some unknown politically motivated persons having common object, intentionally, willfully, deliberately and purposely made some statements to excite rebellion and/or subversive activities and encouraged feelings of separatist activities against the government and the state of West Bengal, inter alia endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India,” Banerjee, reportedly, stated in his complaint.

The MP’s move came a day after Bose, in his FIR, slapped him with several sections of the BNS, including those pertaining to crime to assault or wrongfully restrain the President or a state Governor with the intent to compel them from exercising their lawful powers, acts that endanger India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

The Governor had lodged his complaint following a search operation led by him for weapons and ammunition, an act prodded by Banerjee’s earlier allegations to that effect, and top officials at the Governor’s House later stating that “nothing was found inside the premises” which could corroborate the TMC MP’s claims.