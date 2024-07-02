Kalna: Youth shot dead by miscreants

Kolkata: A youth was shot dead by unknown miscreants at Madhuban area adjacent to Kalna Railway Station in East Burdwan on Monday night.



The victim identified as Milan Singh alias Raja was a fruit seller who is originally from Chinsurah in Hooghly.

According to sources, Singh was having dinner at a hotel adjacent to platform number 4 of Kalna Railway Station around 10 pm on Monday when suddenly some miscreants arrived there and shot him. After shooting Singh, miscreants fired a few more rounds in the air while fleeing in order to create panic among the people so that nobody tried to stop them. Later police went to the spot and rushed Singh to a hospital where was declared brought dead.

It has been learnt that Singh, despite being a fruit seller, also used to work in the said hotel where he was having dinner on Monday night.

Police reportedly came to know that the victim was also involved in several crimes and was a member of a criminal gang in Hooghly. It is suspected that he was murdered over some personal grudge with the miscreants. A probe has been started and a massive manhunt is on to nab the criminals who shot Singh.